No One Asked for a Video of Leonardo DiCaprio Rapping

The MC. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t scouring the globe for models under 25, he’s getting jiggy with it at his birthday party. Which is fine; do what you want on your own time. What’s not so fine is when footage of him rapping at his latest fête leaks online, some say. A Reddit user reposted a TMZ video of DiCaprio spitting bars to the 1994 song “DWYCK,” by Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth, at his party on November 11, much to the chagrin of those in the comment section, per the New York Post﻿. One compared the Killers of the Flower Moon star’s performance to Kendall Roy’s delivery of his self-written rap “L to the O.G.” Another likened it to Justin Timberlake’s infamous run-in with Ginuwine, chronicled in Britney Spears’s new memoir, The Woman in Me. “Oh yeah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz. Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?” they wrote to the tune of 2,600 upvotes.

While some redditors defended DiCaprio’s performance at his private birthday party — one said, “I don’t find this cringe” — a lot warned that this video is an uncomfy watch. Armed with the knowledge that the video might make me suffer from a case of irrevocable secondhand embarrassment, I clicked play. What I found, upon serious investigation, is the mere thought of Leonardo DiCaprio rapping is far worse than the reality. He just looks like some old guy doing karaoke.