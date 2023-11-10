Lily Gladstone Supports Killers of the Flower Moon’s Native Audience

Lily Gladstone. Photo: FilmMagic

When Killers of the Flower Moon stormed into theaters late last month, it sparked a conversation about how best to represent the Indigenous nation at the center of the story. Martin Scorsese’s intricate film, based on David Grann’s 2017 book of the same name, follows the true story about a group of white men as they plot appalling murders in an effort to steal the Osage Nation’s wealth in 1920s Oklahoma. Lily Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman, whose white husband (Leonardo DiCaprio) is in on the homicidal scheme. Now, she’s sharing a note of support to the film’s Indigenous audience following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, acknowledging that the film is an especially gutting watch. “The most pressing thing I’ve wanted to say about Killers of the Flower Moon, especially to Native Women & Youth: See it when and only if you feel ready, and see it with people you feel safe with,” she tweeted on November 9. “You’ll likely have a lot of generational grief to process. You’re not alone.”

🧵 1/11 — Lily Gladstone (@lily_gladstone) November 10, 2023

She went on to post a thread of resources for free and confidential support for those in distress, she added the she’s “proud of the film we made with so many Osage Nation leaders, artists, educators & community advocates.” “Never forget this story is recent history with a lasting impact on breathing, feeling people today. It belongs to them, & we all have so much to learn from it,” she continued. “In this process of learning about the horrific Reign of Terror, remember that the Osage remain. Native People remain. And this story is a lot to take in. Be kind, and please be gentle with each other.”