Mariah Carey Has Defrosted

Anyone else feel a chill? Photo: Mariah Carey via X

Here’s a scarier thought than anything you saw on Halloween: the thought of ringing in November 1 without the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. The icon has made the day after Halloween into its own sort of holiday, as the first day when it’s (somewhat) acceptable to listen to Christmas music — like her hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” This year, she celebrated with a short clip on social media, in which she literally defrosts once the clock strikes midnight on November 1. “It’s time!” she sings, in an impossibly high note (except, of course, for Mariah), before the clip cuts to Carey, friends, and her twins dancing in the snow in Santa outfits. Carey has a bit more to celebrate this year, with a Christmas tour kicking off November 15. For now, it’s time to throw out the pumpkins, string up the lights, and blast Merry Christmas — the queen has decreed.