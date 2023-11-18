Mariah Carey’s Kids (and Mop) Help Her Usher in the Holiday Season

Mariah Carey, mopping extraordinaire. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MC

It’s time…to mop the floor. Mariah Carey rang in the holiday season during the second show of her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour at the Hollywood Bowl on November 17, and between treating the crowd to her hits, both festive and otherwise, Carey mopped the floor. After asking the crew to mop up a section of the stage covered in hair grease, Carey and her band began improvising a mopping song, featuring lyrics like, “Mop, mop, mop, mop, mop…he’s gonna mop that floor really nice for me.” Well, now we know what her 20th No. 1 hit will be. “I’m just gonna mop for a second so nobody can say I didn’t mop,” she said during the ditty, before taking the handle Carol Burnett-style and adding, “I did the best I could.”

crying!! MARIAH SANG THE MOP SONG AND MOPPED THE FLOOR LMFAO pic.twitter.com/8M5vMtKVr9 — The Holy Spearit (nyc 12/16-20) (@weeeelson) November 18, 2023

The concert, which is set to embark across North America until the tour’s conclusion on December 17, was also a family affair, with Carey’s two kids, Moroccan and Monroe, a.k.a. Dem Babies, joining her on stage. The 12-year-olds performed a rendition of The Waitresses’s “Christmas Wrapping,” with Roe singing and Roc on drums during one of their mom’s costume changes. Carey and her daughter also sang, “Jesus Born on This Day,” off of the singer’s first Christmas album, Merry Christmas. Started it all!

Mariah Carey singing her song ‘Jesus Born on This Day’ with her daughter, Monroe, is melting my heart. #MariahCarey #Christmas @MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/YRYeA0icT9 — Austin A. Heller (@AustinHellerGA) November 18, 2023