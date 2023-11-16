Nicholas Galitzine Just Has a Thing for Playing Gay Royals

Photo: Starz

We know what you’re thinking: Shouldn’t Oscar-winner Julianne Moore be in that headline somewhere? Not when the news at hand is as important as Nicholas Galitzine playing another gay royal, less than a year after his delightfully overcommitted performance in Red, White, & Royal Blue. This time, Galitzine is George Villiers in Starz’s Mary & George, the to-be favourite (read: gay side piece) of King James I. As for Moore, she plays his mother, Mary, who pushed her son toward James (played by Tony Curran, best known as Doctor Who’s Van Gogh) for her own political benefit. He’s “so cockstruck, it’s like a curse,” she says in a teaser trailer. That clip makes clear that this is no Red, White, & Royal Blue — there’s blood, sex, and many withering stares from Moore. Just how we like our period dramas. Sadly, our new favourite royal actor won’t return to screens till 2024, so maybe keep this trailer in an open tab until then.