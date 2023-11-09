Elvis Got Drafted Again

It looks like they’re really making Elvis take up arms against the Axis powers. Baz Luhrmann’s King of Rock and Roll, Austin Butler, stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, which follows an airmen regiment tasked with conducting bomb raids over Nazi Germany. The nine-part saga is based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name. A trailer dropped on November 9, giving us a first look at the 100th Bomb Group as they complete perilous missions in the light of day and exchange gunfire with the enemy throughout the night. “Let’s rack ’em up and knock ’em down,” Butler tells his men in his Elvis accent that he hasn’t yet been able to exorcise. “These daylights missions, they’re suicide.” We see a glimpse of Barry Keoghan in a gaggle of soldiers. Not enough if they’re really trying to sell it. Otherwise, the film also stars Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann, who are joined by Raff Law, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa. Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman produced the series. Elvis’s latest overseas tour in the armed forces begins January 26.

Related