Walmart Ponies Up for a Mean Girls Black Friday Ad

What can possibly entice customers to spend their inflation-era dollars on televisions and appliances this Black Friday? Walmart thinks a Mean Girls–inspired ad could do the trick. The big-box retailer signed checks for three-fourths of the high-school comedy’s leads to reprise their roles. Lindsay Lohan’s Cady is now the guidance counselor at North Shore High School, while Amanda Seyfried’s Karen continues her career as a meteorologist and Lacey Chabert’s Gretchen is the cool mom directing her daughter’s TikToks in the nearly two-minute spot. “Some things never change,” Lohan narrates in the clip. “But now, we shop Walmart Black Friday deals.” The ad even riffs on timeless lines from the original film. “I saw Ms. Heron buy Apple AirPods and Legos, so I bought Apple AirPods and Legos,” one student says before the new generation of Plastics performs “Jingle Bell Rock” at North Shore’s annual winter talent show (not to be confused with the Mean Girls in the upcoming reboot). Walmart’s vision of a sequel starring the original cast will likely be the only time the stars officially reprise their roles. In February, “Page Six” reported that Lohan, Seyfried, Chabert, and Rachel McAdams, who played Regina George, will not join the upcoming Mean Girls film after talks stalled over a “disrespectful” money offer. The price must’ve been right over at Walmart.

