Sink Your Fangs Into Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Cobra’ Video

Just call her Megan Thee ‘Ssstallion. On Friday, the newly independent hot girl dropped her single “Cobra.” The music video begins with a pointed, spoken introduction from Megan: “Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again,” she says. The vulnerable lyrics recount her experience with hitting “rock bottom” and seem to suggest that people in her life didn’t care about her wellbeing as long as they were getting paid. “Yes, I’m very depressed / How can somebody so blessed wanna slit they wrist?” she raps. Later in the song, she muses, “Damn, I finally see it / I’m killing myself, when bitches would die to be me.”

The accompanying music video is, of course, full of cobra imagery. Why this particular snake? Per a concept teaser, cobras “exemplify courage and self-reliance. They stand tall and fierce in the face of challenges, teaching one to tap into their inner strength and rely on oneself to conquer their threats.” TL;DR? Let the haters throw their hissy fits. Megan helped produce the track, which represents the first release from her Hot Girl Productions company. (After years of legal spats, her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, recently announced that it would “amicably part ways” with Megan.) In between hitting the beach with Cardi B and screaming on stage with Beyoncé, Megan apparently still found time to work on a new, self-funded album. Last month, she made a series of Instagram posts that spelled out the words “Act One” alongside an image of a snake biting its own tail. The “Cobra” video also ends with an egg cracking open … hopefully, this all means that more music updates will be slithering our way soon.