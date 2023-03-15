Peacock Is Bringing Monk Back for One Last Case

Photo: Steve Wilkie/PEACOCK

Tony Shalhoub is getting out of the post-Maisel malaise quickly by diving back into the Monk-iverse. Peacock just announced a reunion movie, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, coming to the streamer in December. Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs), Traylor Howard (Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place), Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin (The Office, Il Makiage ads on Twitter), and Hector Elizondo (The Princess Diaries, numerous name drops in Garry Marshall’s memoir) are all returning. For all the non-USA-heads in the readership, Monk was a mystery-of-the-week show in which Shalhoub’s OCD detective solved crimes. Quirkily? Oh, you betcha. The new trailer even pokes fun at how regularly cases fell into Mr. Monk’s lap.

The show’s eight-season run concluded with Monk finally solving the murder of his beloved wife, Trudy. According to the press release, the film will focus on one last case involving his step-daughter, Molly, on the eve of her wedding. In the series, Molly was played by Alona Tal (Meg from Veronica Mars), but the role will now be filled by recently-canceled Home Economics’ ﻿Caitlin McGee. The Monk movie joins the three Psych movies and Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe in the USANCU (USA Network Cinematic Universe). Mr. Monk’s Last Case: a Monk Movie comes to Peacock December 8.

This post has been updated.