Jean Knight, ‘Mr. Big Stuff’ Singer, Dead at 80

Jean Knight, the soul singer behind the massive hit “Mr. Big Stuff,” has died. She was 80. Her family confirmed the news in a statement shared by New Orleans broadcaster LBJ on November 26. “New Orleans and the music world mourns the loss of one of its most treasured, musical daughters, Jean Knight, he departed this world on November 22, 2023, at the age of 80,” Knight’s family shared in their statement. “Ms. Knight, a native of New Orleans, became an integral part of the city’s musical legacy.” She died of natural causes on November 22, according to a TMZ report. Born in the Big Easy in 1943, Knight first got into the music business after she released a cover of Jackie Wilson’s song “Stop Doggin’ Me Around” in 1965. Six years later, her career took off with the release of her biggest song.

Knight’s stratospheric, chart-topping single “Mr. Big Stuff” arrived in 1971, spending five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Soul Singles chart and peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100, to the tune of one million copies sold and a Grammy nomination. The iconic song — known for its addictive refrain, “Who do you think you are?” — has been sampled and soundtracked ad nauseam since its release over 50 years ago. “It was the product of soulful, syncopated melodies that echoed through the Crescent City,” her family wrote in their tribute. “Ms. Knight’s legacy is not just a musical one; it is a testament to the enduring love between an artist, her hometown, and the fans who adored her,” the statement continued. “As we bid farewell to this iconic soulstress, New Orleans and her global fan base join together in gratitude for the indelible mark left on the world.”