Passages’s Franz Rogowski Seduces New York Film Critics Circle

Lily Gladstone and Franz Rogowski. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty

The New York Film Critics Circle has honored the person who plays the most chaotic bisexual in film this year. And it wasn’t Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan, even if his bathtub guzzling act moved his proud co-star. Franz Rogowski won this year’s Best Actor award for his impressive performance as the seductive and self-serving Tomas in Ira Sachs’s drama, Passages. It’s a refreshing decision to name Rogowski for the honor considering just how stacked competition is this year. He triumphed over the likes of Cillian Murphy and Ryan Gosling for Barbenheimer, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, and Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon, just to drop a few of the biggest names.

Elsewhere on the winners list there are more obvious picks. Martin Scorsese’s Flower Moon took home the trophy for Best Film, together with star Lily Gladstone, whose Best Actress win is likely the beginning of a fruitful award season. While there was nothing for the first half of Barbenheimer, the second half of the summertime cinematic phenomenon snagged a win, with Christopher Nolan snatching Best Director. Below, find the full list of the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle winners.

Best Film: Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay: Samy Burch, May December

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor: Franz Rogowski, Passages

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton, May December

Best Foreign Language Film: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best Nonfiction Film: Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros

Best First Film: Past Lives

Best Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron

Special Awards: Karen Cooper for her five decades of creative leadership as director of Film Forum

Student Scholarships: Undergraduate, Mick Gaw (NYU) and Graduate, Katherine Prior (Brooklyn College)