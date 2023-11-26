Nobody Told Nicki Minaj About Her New Perfume’s Release

Minaj in 2012 with the original Pink Friday perfume, which, like its sequel, resembles a yassified C3PO. Photo: Jennifer Polixenni/WireImage

While the release date for Nicki Minaj’s upcoming album Pink Friday 2 was pushed back to December 8, the companion fragrance’s release has apparently been moved up. Originally announced to be available on Amazon on December 17 before hitting JCPenney shelves on December 26, the Pink Friday 2.0 Eau De Parfum Spray has unexpectedly made its retail debut early – much to Minaj’s surprise.

“I had no idea. Was informed of nothing. Didn’t get a link to post. Just woke up one day [and] boom!” Minaj said on Twitter after fans alerted her to the fragrance’s early availability. “Noreen from my fragrance [company] advised that she’ll be getting back to me [with] answers on this right away. Apparently she had no clue either. Go figure.” Not alerting Nicki Minaj is one thing…but keeping Noreen in the dark!?

Oh wow. So not only was that link real but it’s physically in STORES?!?!!!!! Wow. Well boo, thank you for your support. 😘 I don’t even have the official box ORRR bottle yet. I was told it would be on Amazon 1st & JCPenny following week or2 but maybe plans did the ol switcheroo https://t.co/4sHPhUlJv9 pic.twitter.com/Tr2MPrwoR2 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 25, 2023

The fragrance, which seemed to quickly sell out once the Barbz realized it was available, is the sequel to the original Pink Friday perfume, and contains notes of nectarine, pink mimosa, and amber.