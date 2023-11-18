Nicole Kidman Is Dusting Off Her Big Little Lies Wig for Season 3

Nicole Kidman in 2019. Photo: FilmMagic for HBO

The only thing about Big Little Lies in the rearview mirror is the opening credit sequence, apparently. During a Q&A at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, of all places, Nicole Kidman revealed that another season of the hit HBO show is in the works. “We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI,” she said of Big Little Lies, which first aired as a limited series in 2017, before returning (with the addition of Meryl Streep and her prosthetic teeth) for a second season in 2019.

In the years since, the cast, which also includes Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley, has consistently alternated between teasing and shooting down the idea of a third season, so it’s yet to be seen if this latest proclamation from Kidman (who also produces the show with Witherspoon) will come to fruition. But now that Iain Armitage is out of his Young Sheldon contract, we at least know that Ziggy is free to return. In the meantime, Kidman is busy milking another Liane Moriarty book for all it’s worth, with an upcoming second season of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers.