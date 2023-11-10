Irish Hozier and Vermont Hozier Have the Same Attitude

Photo-Illustration: Vulture ; Photos: Getty Images

Much like the Pokémon Eevee, the rural folk across the world are sprouting musician variants at a remarkable pace. Now, Irish Rural Man (Hozier) and Vermont Rural Man (Noah Kahan) have come together, following Vermont Rural Man’s collaborations with Southern Rural Man (Zach Bryan) and Southern Rural Woman (Kacey Musgraves), and put out a song together. Kahan and Hozier’s track is a new version of Kahan’s song “Northern Attitude,” off his 2022 album Stick Season. Hozier takes the second verse on the song, then harmonizes with Kahan throughout. Unlike Kahan’s collaboration with Musgraves, the lyrics on “Northern Attitude” are not altered for the Irishman singing them. Turns out, as anyone who watched Banshees of Inisherin already knows, feeling lonely in the wilderness is a relevant feeling in Ireland as well.