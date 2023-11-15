Jimmy Kimmel Making a Return Trip to the Oscars

Blink twice. Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

With the SAG strike over, awards season can get back on track. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 2024 Oscars, according to Variety. It will be his fourth time celebrating the Big O. Kimmel’s become a mainstay of the Academy Awards, and with this news, he’s been the host the same number of times as Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon. It makes sense when you realize that the “I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy” prank he runs is pretty similar to telling Glenn Close she’s finally going to win an Oscar, then giving it to Olivia Colman instead on her first nomination. How many Barbenheimer jokes will Kimmel pack into the ceremony? We’re guessing somewhere between 60 and 75.

Molly McNearney will return as executive producer of the ceremony. “We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in a statement to Variety. “They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience.” The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC and are scheduled for March 10, 2024, giving you more than enough time to see the inevitable Best Picture winner, Wonka.