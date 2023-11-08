Hello People? The Sexiest Doctor Is In

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Step aside, Chris Evans. Patrick Dempsey has been crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive, doctors orders. The Grey’s Anatomy McDreamy physician has been given the honor, surprisingly, for the first time, potentially taking the honor away from an influencer. The Maid of Honor star tells People, “I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!” Since he left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in 2015, Dempsey has been on the race track, subconsciously preparing for his upcoming role in Ferrari. “I’d been following the movie for years, so I called Michael [Mann] and said, ‘I want to discuss being a part of this,’ ” he shared on the role of Italian driver Piero Taruffi. “That taught me if you really want something, you have to do it yourself.” Thankfully, Dempsey now has won the race of the illustrious title of “Sexiest Man Alive.”