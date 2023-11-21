Primavera Sound Is Sad Girls and Gays Only (Also Disclosure)

Omar Apollo, pass the vape. Photo: Getty Images for ABA

The 2024 Primavera Sound lineup was just released, and, if we’re talking moods (or drugs; it is a festival), it’s giving downers instead of uppers. And we wouldn’t have it any other way. This lineup is for the sad girls and gays. Headliners are sad girl with daddy issues supreme Lana Del Rey, Bri’ish alt-disco band Pulp, and the messiest hot girl around, SZA. And it just gets sadder and gayer and girl-er from there (except Disclosure, who are welcome to play “Magnets” with Lorde but are otherwise straight. Yes, even the song with Sam Smith). Looking down the list, you’ll find FKA Twigs, Mitski, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Omar Apollo, and the National, who were famously reclaimed from straight men by Taylor Swift in 2020. And that’s not even mentioning Arca, Bikini Kill, Kim Petras, Peggy Gou, and Romy, who are perfect for dancing while the girls and gays dry their dainty tears (read: sobs). The only unfortunate dour note is Róisín Murphy, who was excommunicated from the girls-and-gays community following anti-trans comments made on Facebook, including misrepresenting gender-affirming health care. Is it weird to book her for a festival that includes multiple trans women in the lineup? Yes! We will simply hope that Lana Del Rey acts as a bodyguard. We know she has it in her.

Say Yes To Heaven 🌟

This is Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona



Fan sale tickets available November 23rd at 11:00H (CET), registration open on our website until November 22nd at 23:59H (CET).

General on-sale available from Friday at 11:00H (CET).

__



Fan sale de abonos disponible el… pic.twitter.com/kqIh7tr12R — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) November 21, 2023