Presley Peace Talks End Positively

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough. Photo: 2016 Getty Images

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s settlement following the death of Lisa Marie Presley has been officially approved by a judge, according to People, nearly six months after they reached the agreement in May. Details of the settlement include a lump-sum $1 million payment to Priscilla from her daughter Lisa Marie’s life-insurance policy and a confirmed burial in Graceland as close to Priscilla’s ex-husband Elvis’s grave as possible without disturbing other graves. Other factors include the naming of Priscilla’s son Navarone Garibaldi to Lisa Marie’s trust. Priscilla will receive a payment of $100,000 a year for ten years, doled out monthly, for her role as “special advisor of the promenade trust related to its shareholder interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises.” We’re just glad that this is all sorted out in time for Keough to be able to watch Priscilla without thinking about legal issues with her grandma.