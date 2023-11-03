Ramona Singer’s No-Good, Very Bad Week

Ramona Singer. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

’Twas the week before Bravocon, and all through the house(wives), not a woman was stirring more controversy than Ramona Singer, not even a Shah. Now, Singer will be stuck watching her castmates in Las Vegas from afar. The Real Housewives of New York City alumna started the week as one of the biggest headlines out of a Vanity Fair exposé, for her alleged racism on the set of season 13. Among the claims were that Singer said the N-word to a Black producer, said Black housewife Eboni K. Williams was part of “why we don’t need Black people on the show,” and even helped drive Williams to try to quit the season. Singer, of course, denied all of this to Vanity Fair, and continued to after the story dropped. The day after the story, on October 31, Singer reportedly texted a “Page Six” reporter, “the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n-g …” Bravo since cut Singer from a November 5 panel on the upcoming season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, in which she stars. (In a weird bit of media jockeying, both Vanity Fair and “Page Six” have claimed credit for getting Singer off the event.)

Then, on November 1, the evening after she was cut from Bravocon, “Page Six” reported that Singer “appeared irate” on her way into a New York office building. Turns out, she had even more to be mad about, as the outlet since reported that she lost her real-estate job at Douglas Elliman that day as well. (She’d joined the firm in November 2021.) Bravo has yet to officially comment on her status or her upcoming RHUGT season since the Vanity Fair report. Moral of the story? Don’t be racist, for one — and by God, don’t do your own PR!