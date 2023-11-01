Reneé Rapp Really Loves Signs

Reneé Rapp, BiCon and musical theater Mean Girl, is just someone who loves a good sign. Billboard signs? Check. Concert signs? Check. Astrology signs? Well, she’s queer, so I assume we can automatically “Check.” In a chat with Seth Meyers, Rapp explains two important signs in her music career thus far. The first was a “Hit me with your tour bus pls” sign from one of her concerts, referencing her role as Regina George and a fan’s undying desire to be assaulted by their idol. She does clarify that she has never hit anyone with her tour bus but a friend did bump into it while it was in park. The second is the “I Hate Boston” billboard Rapp put up in Boston to promote her song of the same name. “To be super transparent, the song isn’t even about Boston,” she explains, as she didn’t want to blame a city for what her ex did to her. However, Rapp did enjoy that people were upset at her for the message. She jokes, “If the shoe fits, lace that bitch up and run.” The shoe in question was probably a Doc Marten.

Related