Erika Jayne’s Secret to a Successful Las Vegas Residency

Las Vegas has been home to some iconic concerts, in 2023 alone. Stops on both the Eras and Renaissance Tours. U2 at the new, “Biblical definition of awe”-inspiring Sphere. Usher seducing every woman in a 20-mile radius. And Erika Jayne’s Bet It All on Blonde show at the House of Blues. On the BravoCon 2023 red carpet, Vulture asked Jayne what is the secret to a successful residency. “Having the body of work, and having a lot of experience in order to really showcase that,” she said. “I’ve made music since 2007 as Erika Jayne, and we go all the way back on that. A body of work is important; it sells the whole thing.”
When asked if there was any artist who inspired Bet It All on Blonde, Jayne pointed to another pop diva who is celebrating a huge body of work: “Duh! My entire life has been inspired by Madonna.”