RHOM’s Guerdy Abraira Is Cancer-Free

Guerdy Abraira with castmate Marysol Patton at RHOM’s BravoCon panel. Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

BravoCon panels aren’t always host to good news, but the Real Housewives of Miami panel on November 4 was a welcome exception. After being diagnosed with breast cancer this past March, Guerdy Abraira announced during the panel that she’s now cancer-free.

After moderator Danny Pellegrino asked the event planner how she was doing, she announced to the elated crowd, “I’m cancer-free, officially! I’m about to ring the radiation bell on Wednesday, so that’s exciting as well. I’m very excited, and I’m so blessed, and I literally wake up every morning counting my blessings and making it count.”

Abraira revealed her diagnosis this May in an Instagram post urging her followers to get regular health checks and vowing to “guerdyfy this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life.” That guerdyfication, and her cancer journey, has already begun playing out on RHOM’s season 6 premiere.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why did you share?’ and then I go, ‘Why not?’” Abraira said about her decision to let cameras in on this journey. “I said to myself, ‘If I can show the good and the bad, then it’s only better.’ Because a lot of people with cancer, they feel like they have the plague, and they don’t want to share, and they feel like something’s wrong with them and they go into hiding. And I said to myself, ‘I’m not doing that.’ Now it’s time to really be real on reality TV and show the bad as well. The good, bad, the ugly.”