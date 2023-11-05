The RHONY Legacy Trailer Is Here and She’s Perfect

As a reward for fans who pretended to be entertained by the new Real Housewives of New York fighting over cheese, Peacock finally unveiled the trailer for the long-awaited Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. Though contract negotiations for the originally-planned Legacy show fell apart, the concept was thankfully revived as this fourth installment of RHUGT. The season features Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman traveling to St. Barths and staying in the same house from their season five cast trip. While the new era of RHONY is all about crying, our old guards (and Kristen Taekman) are bringing back the comedy. In this trailer alone, de Lesseps gives us two Cartagena-esque pratfalls, she and Medley ride an inflatable hot dog, and we even get a brand spanking new Dorinda-ism: “Eagles don’t fly with pigeons, ok?” she tells Taekman, “So go get your bread crumbs and get back to me tomorrow.” The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy airs on Peacock beginning December 14.

