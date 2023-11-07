Ridley Scott Isn’t Here to Make a Documentary

Ridley Scott is a man of many historical dramas, not a lot of documentaries. In a profile with The New Yorker, Scott reacts to some accuracy criticism from his upcoming film Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby. In response to a TikTok of TV historian Dan Snow explaining the historical inaccuracies in the trailer, Scott simply said: “Get a life.” Snow pointed out that Napoleon “didn’t shoot at the pyramids,” nor was he at the execution of Marie Antoinette. But this is a historical drama movie. Why does Marie Antoinette have to serve bob? Hollywood is a literal industry that made magic real and Napoleon (in this movie) hot. Now, if Lady Gaga stopped by the set to give some pitches for alt. scenes…