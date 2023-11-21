The Rolling Stones’ New Tour Is Brought to You by AARP

The boys. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Mick Jagger turned 80 this year, Keith Richards is turning 80 next month, and the Rolling Stones are no closer to retirement. They sure know how to reach the right crowd, though. The Stones announced a stadium tour for 2024, and it’s sponsored by AARP. No, seriously. The shows will be the Stones’ first in North America since 2021, behind Hackney Diamonds, their first new album in 18 years. It’s a 16-date tour, starting up April 28, 2024, in Houston and running through July 17 in Santa Clara, California, including a stop at Jazz Fest. And AARP members will get their own special presale for it all. Just because the Stones aren’t enjoying retirement yet doesn’t mean you can’t.

April 28, 2024: NRG Stadium — Houston, TX

May 2, 2024: Jazz Fest — New Orleans, LA

May 7, 2024: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

May 11, 2024: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

May 15, 2024: Lumen Field — Seattle, WA

May 23, 2024: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ

May 30, 2024: Gillette Stadium — Foxboro, MA

June 3, 2024: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, FL

June 7, 2024: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, GA

June 11, 2024: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

June 15, 2024: Cleveland Browns Stadium — Cleveland, OH

June 20, 2024: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO

June 27, 2024: Soldier Field — Chicago, IL

July 5, 2024: BC Place — Vancouver, BC

July 10, 2024: SoFi Stadium — Los Angeles, CA

July 17, 2024: Levi’s® Stadium — Santa Clara, CA