The Celebrity Couple Randomizer Just Popped Out a New One

Motomami and El Oso. Photo-Illustration: Vulture ; Photos: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If 2023 was the year of celebrity breakups, it was also the year of famous people getting together, seemingly at random. Some high-profile examples include Taylor Swift going for Travis Kelce; Kendall Jenner making her relationship with Bad Bunny Gucci-ad official; Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissing at the Renaissance World Tour; and, most puzzlingly, Kelis dating Bill Murray, post-allegations. As of November 30, we can add another pair to that ever-growing list. “Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

Rosalía & Jeremy Allen White in LA. https://t.co/xTKbCdoXmP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 30, 2023

Just yesterday, the new item were spotted deep in conversation while having a casual smoke break in the streets of West Hollywood. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Rosalía leans her back against a parked Honda Civic while White stands with his feet nestled between hers. Late last month, a pap caught them at a Los Angeles farmers’ market. The budding romance comes after both stars ended pretty serious relationships earlier this year. Actress Addison Timlin filed for divorce from White in May. Shortly after, Rosalía broke up with her fiancé, the musician Rauw Alejandro, in July. Well, if the the cig-break picture is anything to go by, we dig their vibes. Jeremy Allen White, treat her right.