Russell Brand Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Russell Brand is being sued for sexual assault over allegations tied to the set of his 2011 film Arthur. Per Insider, a Jane Doe accuser filed the complaint against Brand in New York on Friday under the Adult Survivors Act. She claims in an affidavit that she was an extra on Arthur in 2010, and describes a day when Brand allegedly “appeared intoxicated” and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set. (This would conflict with Brand’s Instagram celebration of two decades of sobriety last year.) Doe alleges that the comedian exposed his penis to her in “full view of the cast and crew,” and further accuses him of following her into the bathroom that same day to assault her while a member of the production crew “guarded the door.” Doe said she is requesting anonymity because she still works in the entertainment industry, and is afraid of being blackballed.

A representative for Brand did not immediately respond to Vulture’s request for comment on this lawsuit. Previously, September reports detailed allegations of abuse and assault against Brand from four women, including one who was 16 at the time. Brand denied wrongdoing and claimed that during his “promiscuous” past, his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual.” He has also suggested that the media is coordinating an attack against him. Meanwhile, two police forces in the U.K. have reportedly opened investigations after receiving other allegations against Brand.