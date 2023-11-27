Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Feather’ Video Got a Priest in Big Trouble

Photo: Sabrina Carpenter via YouTube

One priest is feeling so much lighter, like a feather, after being relieved of duties for allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film a music video in his church. In the “Feather” visual, after Carpenter kills a slew of male suitors, she enters a Catholic church clad in black tights (gasp!) to dance among pastel-colored coffins on the altar. That church was Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where the New York Times reported that Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello was relieved of his administrative duties after allowing the shoot. In an apology to parishioners, Gigantiello confirmed that he approved the video but said he and staff “were not aware that anything provocative was occurring in the church.” The Diocese of Brooklyn, which told the Catholic News Agency it was “appalled” by the video, said Gigantiello did not follow proper protocol for filming in churches, “which includes a review of the scenes and script.”

Since the video, the church has cleansed itself of the sinful pop music by celebrating a Mass of Reparation and donating the $5,000 it was paid for the shoot. “I ask that following the very example of Christ’s forgiveness, you find it possible to forgive my oversight in this unfortunate matter,” Gigantiello wrote in his apology. By November 19, he was back to celebrating Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation, the Times reported. If Carpenter ever wants to atone for all those murders, we know where she can go.