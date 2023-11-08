SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Anyone want a Halloween do-over? Because SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement, so costumes based on struck work are back in play. According to The Hollywood Reporter, SAG’s TV/Theatrical Committee unanimously voted to approve the new contract. The union’s membership will now have their vote. The strike will officially be over Thursday at 12:01 a.m. SAG-AFTRA have been on strike for 118 days, many of which overlapped with the WGA strike. The Writers Guild ended their strike September 24. Since then, the AMPTP and SAG have been going back and forth in negotiations, with the biggest sticking points reportedly being streaming payment and AI. Details on the new contract’s contents have not yet been released. But the fan accounts are celebrating.

