Selma Blair Says Her MS Was Misdiagnosed for Years as Menstrual Issues

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Selma Blair told Meet the Press that her multiple sclerosis went undiagnosed for years due to “older male doctors who really probably did not know the intricacies of a girl.” The actor announced her MS diagnosis in 2018, and is currently in remission. “Everything does not need to be blamed on menstruation or something,” she told Kristen Welker. Blair had many neurological symptoms that she and doctors chalked up to lady stuff. “I have prefrontal [brain] damage that would cause, you know, hysterical crying and laughing,” she said. “And I just thought, ‘Wow, I’m just that wild one that wakes up in the middle of the night, like, waking myself up laughing hysterically, or sobbing, or in front of people just very moody maybe.” Blair says she was on heavy antidepressants and started drinking very early, things she now sees were attempts to regulate her undiagnosed MS symptoms. Blair says she began displaying symptoms of the disease as early as age 7.