Sharon Stone, Patrick Stewart, and Chelsea Peretti Join Vulture Festival

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

Sharon Stone’s name has long been synonymous with cinema, but now she’s branching out into a different visual medium: fine art. An experiment that began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic has blossomed into her first full exhibition, “Welcome to My Garden,” now on view at C. Parker Gallery in Greenwich, Connecticut. To celebrate the beginning of this new era, Stone will sit with New York Magazine’s senior art critic, Jerry Saltz, to discuss her daily painting practice, the inspiration behind it, and everything else she loves about the world of art!

Get tickets here!