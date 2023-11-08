Sharon Stone, Patrick Stewart, and Chelsea Peretti Join Vulture Festival

We’re just a few days away from Vulture Festival’s thrilling return to Los Angeles, and we’ve added even more festival to our already stacked lineup. In addition to bestowing our honorary degree onto the legendary Billy Porter, taking an acting class from Henry Winkler, having a slumber party with Josie Totah, enjoying a Matt Rogers Christmas spectacular, learning to write comedy with Robin Thede, and doing a superlatives with Weird Al; we’re getting to talk to Patrick Stewart for a whole hour! We’ve also added screen legend Sharon Stone to a conversation about fine art with New York Magazine’s own Jerry Saltz. Katie and Allison Crutchfield have also revealed the special guests whose teen anthems they will sing: Tim Heidecker, D’Arcy Carden, Beth Stelling, Whitmer Thomas, Chris Farren, and Fenne Lily. Amber Tamblyn will be joined by R.O. Kwon, Nafissa Thompson-Spires, Kirsten Vangsness, and Gabrielle Bellot for Feminist as F*ck. Mike Schur will now be interviewing his collaborator and friend Cord Jefferson, and the writers of one of our all-time favorite comedies What We Do in the Shadows will answer every question we have about our beloved buffoon vampires. It all goes down this very weekend, November 11 and 12, at nya Studios. Find out more here, and get your tickets while you still can!
Podcasts
Chelsea Perettiand Friends Perform for One Episode Only of Call Chelsea Peretti
Comedian Chelsea Peretti is reviving her much-beloved podcast, Call Chelsea Peretti, with iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Podcast Network, and she’s gonna record one of her episodes live at Vulture Festival! For one episode only, Chelsea’s revered theater group, Pacific Playwrights Horizons, will be reading an excerpt of their new work, Thatcher Island, about a fisherwoman trapped on an island whose son is mysteriously lost at sea, and a “stranger” they encounter who may change their lives forever … extremely serious Q&A to follow. Prepare your @questions on the state of theater or jot one down during the show!
TV
Writing What We Do in the Shadows: A Panel with the People Who Write What We Do in the Shadows
You have been summoned to a meeting with the most important, powerful vampire sitcom writers in the world. Showrunner Paul Simms, co-executive producers Sam Johnson and Marika Sawyer, supervising producer Sarah Naftalis and executive story editors Jeremy Levick and Rajat Suresh will appear before you at this event to talk about their bloody good vampire show.
Music
Katie and Allison Crutchfield Sing the Songs They Loved at 16
Katie (Waxahatchee) and Allison Crutchfield are joined by special guests Tim Heidecker, D’Arcy Carden, Beth Stelling, Whitmer Thomas, Chris Farren, and Fenne Lily to talk about and perform their favorite songs from when they were 16 years old. Join us for an hour of story and song and a chance to consider whether we ever REALLY stop being 16.
Books
Patrick Stewart Hangs Out With Us for a Whole Hour
Legendary thespian Sir Patrick Stewart himself will join us to discuss his New York Times best-selling memoir, Making It So, a look at his journey from Yorkshire boy to internationally acclaimed performer. As a special benefit, a copy of Making It So is included with each Vulture Plus ticket purchase.
Books
Feminist as F*ck
Amber Tamblyn hosts Vulture Festival’s celebration of Feminist as F*ck, an exciting and beloved literary series co-created and co-curated by Roxane Gay, showcasing some of the most daring feminist writers across genres today. Join Amber and fellow writers R.O. Kwon, Nafissa Thompson-Spires, Kirsten Vangsness, and Gabrielle Bellot for a riveting and powerful afternoon of performances aimed at filling you up with creative and political inspiration.
Art
Sharon Stone and Jerry Saltz Talk About Art
Sharon Stone’s name has long been synonymous with cinema, but now she’s branching out into a different visual medium: fine art. An experiment that began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic has blossomed into her first full exhibition, “Welcome to My Garden,” now on view at C. Parker Gallery in Greenwich, Connecticut. To celebrate the beginning of this new era, Stone will sit with New York Magazine’s senior art critic, Jerry Saltz, to discuss her daily painting practice, the inspiration behind it, and everything else she loves about the world of art!
Fun
A Slumber Party With Josie Totah
Put on your best PJs and join us for a conversation with actor, writer, producer, comedian, and activist Josie Totah. Like any good slumber party, we’ll spill secrets, play games, and get up to no good — but unlike other slumber parties, this one will last one hour. Sleepwear is optional, but it’s highly encouraged!