Sharon Stone Accuses Former Sony Head of Sexual Harassment

Photo: Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

On an episode of Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, Sharon Stone detailed her story of being sexually harassed by the head of Sony Pictures in the ’80s. She told Ripa that the head of Sony had exposed himself to her during a meeting. “He took his penis right out in my face. And of course, I was very young, and what I do when I’m nervous — because I’m basically a very bubbly person — I started laughing,” Stone said. She added that she also began to cry, becoming hysterical until the unnamed movie exec left his office and had Stone escorted out by a secretary. Stone did not specify which head of Sony Pictures had harassed her, but The Wrap notes the studio was founded in 1987 and led by co-chairmen Peter Guber and Jon Peters.

Stone has been discussing this incident since at least January 1992, when she mentioned being harassed in Hollywood in Movieline magazine. “The first time I turned down a studio executive who wanted to sleep with me,” she said, “he screamed, ‘You’ll never work in this town again,’ and I thought it was the funniest thing I’d ever heard. When a well-known producer opened his zipper and went to pull out his thing during a meeting, I thought that was the funniest thing I’d ever seen. I mean, hey, if you’re going to act out a movie, couldn’t you at least act out a better one?”

With more distance from the event, Stone doesn’t have to put on the same tough front. “My statement during Me Too was ‘You know who you are.’ If you want to come to me and say sorry, I will accept you. I will say, ‘I will accept your apology, and we can talk it through.’ If you don’t, don’t ever sit next to me again ever,” she said on Off Camera. Stone says only one man who had harassed her ever came up to her, and it wasn’t to apologize: “One guy sat down next to me and said, ‘I don’t know what you think I’ve done, but if you want to tell me, I’m willing to hear it.’ And I said, ‘It’s time for you to get up.’”