Sleep No More No More

Shh! Photo: Robin Roemer

And now, get ready to immerse yourself in sadness. Sleep No More, the immersive-theater production based on Macbeth, will close following its 5,000th performance on January 24 after 13 years. “We are incredibly proud of the artistic community Sleep No More has nurtured and the many distinct audiences it has loved in New York,” the show’s directors, Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle, collectively known as Punchdrunk, said in a statement. “Thirteen years ago, we could never have imagined the astonishing journey this show has been on. It’s had an incalculable impact on us all and will live on in our hearts, seep through our skin and sleep in the deepest parts of our imaginations.”

“The show infects your dreams,” New York wrote upon its premiere. The production allows audience members to make their own journey through the story — entering and exiting rooms at will or following specific performers — to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience. In 2018, then-current and former performers alleged that audience members had sexually harassed them during the show’s run. Although Sleep No More is no more, we’ll remember it in our dreams (and in our nightmares).