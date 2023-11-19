Bowen Yang’s George Santos Invented Being Gay

There’s an art to being pushed onto the Weekend Update set via rolly chair, and Bowen Yang continues to be a master of the form. This weekend on Saturday Night Live, he reprised his role of George Santos to address the congressman’s eventful week and the calls for his expulsion. “Girl, expul me,” Yang’s Santos said, before being told by Jost that that’s not a word. “Girl is a word,” he shot back. As for his OnlyFans habit, Santos offered up an airtight defense, saying, “Isn’t Congress kind of like OnlyFans anyway? People paying you to do nasty things on a sad, bad livestream?” But further questions about the congressman’s spending were interrupted by a fake phone call. “Hello? P!nk, Xtina, Mya, Lil’ Kim? Sure, I’ll be in ‘Lady Marmalade 2’,” he said before hanging up. The lies are so out of control that Jost wonders if he’s even telling the truth about being gay. “Of course I’m gay Colin, I invented being gay. I was the one at Stonewall who said, ‘Here’s an idea, you two should kiss.” While that might not be true, referencing “Lady Marmalade” should have been confirmation enough.

