Jason Momoa’s SNL Monologue Goes Swimmingly

Jason Momoa’s Saturday Night Live monologue, clocking in at just under three minutes, was so quick that you’d think he played The Flash instead of Aquaman. But the subject matter proved to be much more representative of his character, with the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star fittingly speaking all about his lifelong love for the ocean. Momoa explained that his childhood dream of becoming a marine biologist (“which makes sense because I’m built like a scientist”) inspired him to move from landlocked Iowa, where he grew up, back to Hawaii, where he was born. While he didn’t become a marine biologist, he got the next best thing: a role on Baywatch. “I only stayed for a few seasons because you really don’t want to get stuck in the B-hole,” he said, before explaining that his love of the ocean has come full circle. “I do a lot of work protecting our oceans and small island nations,” he said, “I even started my own water company to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles. It’s called Mananalu, which in Hawaiian stands for ‘Suck it Dasani.’”

