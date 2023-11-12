What’s Timothée Chalamet’s SNL Monologue About? Makin’ Chocolate O’Course

As the first host of Saturday Night Live since the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, Timothée Chalamet wasted no time getting to do what actors haven’t been able to do for 118 days: promoting his movie. “The only thing I was allowed to talk about was that I had a commercial coming out,” he said, referring to his Scorsese-directed ad for Chanel. “When you get that call, that Martin Scorsese wants to direct you, the first thing you think is, Man, I really hope it’s a perfume commercial.” But with the strike over, Chalamet is able to welcome us back to a “magical world” where actors are allowed to promote their projects, fittingly with a twist on “Pure Imagination.” “Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of shameless self-promotion,” he sings, before looking directly camera and announcing, “My new film Wonka is out in theaters December 15, Fandango keyword: ‘Damn Hugh Grant got that Oompa Loompa dump truck.’” But the strike only ended two days ago, so what was the plan for the monologue before that news broke? Well, it seems like the plan was a rap with Marcello Hernandez about their respective baby faces, which the monologue abruptly pivots to in the midst of “Pure Imagination.” Lil Timmy Tim lives!

