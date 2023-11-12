Tiny Horse Is Giant Horse Now

It’s impressive that after only one previous hosting stint, Timothée Chalamet had not one but two characters worth reprising. There was SoundCloud rapper “SmokeCheddaThaAssGetta,” and of course our Tiny Horse wrangler, who returned in the most unexpected places: a post-apocalyptic sketch set during a futuristic battle. The only hope for survival is Chalamet’s character meeting with “the destroyer.” “It’s ok, he’ll listen to me…he knows me,” Chalamet says, as the instantly recognizable music starts to play. But our beloved Tiny Horse isn’t as recognizable, having grown to an enormous stature since we last saw him. “There he is, my giant horse,” Chalamet sings, “He’s extra giant today, he wants to take my life away from me, yeah, giant horse.” After being encouraged to think about the good old days, Giant Horse (née Tiny Horse) chooses Chalamet over his evil overlord, who he defeats, which in turn shrinks the horse back down to his natural, tiny size. “He’s back to tiny today, yeah, I always knew he’d save the day for me, yeah.”

