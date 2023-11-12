Timothée Chalamet Can’t Do an Australian Accent, But Can Play Troye Sivan Anyway

Have you or a loved one suffered from Troye Sivan dancing in the “Got Me Started” music video as your sleep demon? If so, Saturday Night Live has the sketch for you. After seeking help for her own sleep woes, Kayla (Sarah Sherman) gets hooked up to a machine that can induce her hallucination while she’s awake, allowing her to identify the figure as…a gay guy? “Not just any gay guy, homie, it’s me, Troye Sivan,” Chalamet says. “I’m an Australian YouTube twink turned indie pop star and model turned HBO actor Troye Sivan, being played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent.” Yes, this Troye Sivan, much like Boy Erased Troye Sivan, does not have an Australian accent. “Oh no, I was afraid of this,” Kayla’s doctor (Bowen Yang) says, “What did he look like? Shirt small as can be, pants as big as they come?” Kayla isn’t the first woman suffering from this particular sleep demon, especially now that Sivan’s began infiltrating the mainstream. But what’s the prescription for combatting a dancing, underwear-flashing twink? Something straight as can be: Logan Paul’s Prime energy drink and four seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. And if left untreated, the Troyes multiply, in the form of Boygenius donning their own “tiny T-shirts and big pants.”

The real Troye Sivan, Australian accent and all, was quick to share the sketch on Instagram with the caption, “WHY IS LIFE SO WEIRDDDDD RN LMAO IM DEAD.” Maybe, just maybe, this all has something to do with Sivan’s 2021 pre-Met Gala TikTok in which he held a “prayer circle that Timothée is feeling bicurious and single tn.”