Spotify Is a Swiftie, Too

Photo: Spotify

It’s once again that special time of year that makes us feel all warm inside. No, not because it’s the holidays — because you’re embarrassed you listened to that much boygenius this year. Yes, ’tis the season for Spotify Wrapped. And this year’s comes with some news: For the first time, Taylor Swift is Spotify’s top-streamed artist. Spotify took a page from Swift’s own book for the rollout, dropping Easter-egg billboards across the country and adding a special Swift share card for top listeners. Swift tweeted that the news was “unreal” and celebrated by putting “You’re Losing Me (From the Vault)” on streaming. Just in time to get a head start on your 2024 listening.

Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year… pic.twitter.com/HZVkjvxp2D — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 29, 2023

Bad Bunny, the top artist of the past three years, still had this year’s top album with 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti. Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, had the top song with “Flowers,” which broke streaming records earlier this year. And other than those billboards, Spotify’s Wrapped shenanigans were pretty mild — you get a “listening habit” and see what month you listened to your top artists the most, and that’s pretty much it. Oh, and they made you a sandwich. Yum?