It would appear that Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have a little bun in the oven piccolini cuscino in the microwave. At the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, Waterhouse opened a performance of her song “Nostalgia” by hanging a lampshade on her baby bump. I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said, gesturing to her stomach. “I’m not sure it’s working.” Waterhouse and Pattinson have been dating since 2018, but only made their red carpet debut in 2022. Pattinson explained why he was press shy about his romantic life in 2019. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he told The Sunday Times. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude.” Is stranger is allowed to congratulate someone on their pregnancy? That’s pretty social contract-y for all parties. Also, cute outfit!

