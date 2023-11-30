Taylor Swift and Beyoncé(’s Publicists) Had a Big Day

When two friends with opposite vibes hang out. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS

And so, the two nations reached harmony, neither more important than the other, both working toward a common goal: pop domination. Which is to say, following Beyoncé’s attendance at the premiere of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film on October 12, Swift did the same for the Renaissance film on November 30. Unity. The people who really looked thrilled at pulling off this mutually beneficial coup were the two pop stars’ respective publicists. Swift’s Tree Paine and Bey’s Yvette Noel-Schure beamed looking at the results of their combined power.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's publicists, Tree Paine and Yvette Noel-Schure, at the Renaissance film premiere in London. pic.twitter.com/dP1UrJ1nVZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 30, 2023

It wasn’t a surprise that Swift showed up, exactly. For one, it would be rude for her not to go after Beyoncé attended her premiere, and Taylor Swift does not do public displays of bitchiness following the the Big One (and its fallout) occurring in 2016. But also, TMZ had already reported that Swift left her current hidey-hole, Kansas City, to fly to former hidey-hole London Town earlier today. Worth it to solidify peace between two massive international leaders. Inter-stan relations have never been smoother.