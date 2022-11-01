Taylor Swift Continues Her International Era(s Tour)

Photo: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images

Update, Thursday, November 2, 2023: Is it the end of the era? Not just yet. Taylor Swift has once again extended her Eras Tour, this time adding three new dates to the previously announced Canada leg with opener Gracie Abrams. This means that after circling the globe, the tour that reportedly helped make Swift a billionaire is set to conclude in Vancouver in December 2024 … for now, at least.

Update, Wednesday, July 5, 2023: Taylor Swift isn’t leaving international Swifties on their own, kid. The superstar announced that she’s taking her Eras tour to Latin America, Asia, Australia, and Europe through 2024. “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!” tweeted Swift on June 19. Swift is also bringing an old Nashville friend along for the newly expanded European run: Hayley Williams, who collaborated on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and Paramore will be opening the tour. That’s along with the new friend in tow for some other international dates, Sabrina Carpenter. The international leg now consists of 78 dates so far, adding up to 131 Eras tour shows total, making this Swift’s largest tour ever. Fans noticed an April-sized gap in the schedule, causing speculation for a possible Coachella headlining set. It could also just be a much-needed break for the “Lavender Haze” singer after non-stop touring for the past year. Or maybe her schedule is flexible like a goddamn acrobat; it’s up to karma to decide.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

Original story follows.

Now that you’ve met her at midnight, how about on tour? Taylor Swift will be spending a lot of midnights on the road in 2023, she told fans on Good Morning America on November 1, instead of the assumed 3 a.m. announcement last week. Swift is set to tour stadiums in the U.S. for the first time since her 2018 Reputation outing with her newly announced Eras Tour, “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!).” Swift went on to nearly double the number of dates on the tour, adding two more batches of new concerts “due to unprecedented demand,” her team told Variety. (It still wasn’t enough to prevent a total meltdown on Ticketmaster.) She has a whole slew of openers included in the lineup — depending on where you live, your Eras Tour may include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, or OWENN (shout-out to Paramore, Bridgers, and Abrams for somehow being the only ones not to have fun with capitalization in their names). The tour kicked off March 17 in Glendale, Arizona (famously not the land of the Kardashians, so Swift is safe there), and ends August 9 in sunny L.A.

She gave us 8 shows last week, honey, but we want ‘em all. 💕 Due to unprecedented demand for tickets to #TSTheErasTour, Taylor has added 17 more shows in the US! https://t.co/ebjX0GgXTu pic.twitter.com/1NQeUZ7vml — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 11, 2022

She originally planned two Lover Fest performances in 2020, behind her seventh album, but canceled those because of the pandemic. That makes the Eras tour Swift’s first run of shows in four albums: Lover, her 2020 surprises folklore and evermore, and Midnights, something the tour announcement alludes to with photos of her throughout her career. She also has two rerecorded albums to promote, Red and Fearless — and, hey, that ten-minute “All Too Well” is going to be a hell of a showstopper.