Taylor Swift Has Some Good News for Justin Trudeau

Update, Thursday, November 2: Big congrats to Justin Trudeau. His punny plea for Taylor Swift to perform in his country was already answered back in August, when Swift announced the Canadian leg of her Eras tour, opened by Gracie Abrams, would include six dates in Toronto in November 2024. But Trudeau now has even more cause to celebrate, because Swift has announced that she is adding three shows in Vancouver in December 2024. That’s just three more potential date nights for the country’s recently-single prime minister, eh?
Original story published August 3, 2023 follows.
Twenty-four hours into the most famous separation in Canadian history, Justin Trudeau sure could use a win. Well, Taylor Swift will speak now. The pop star finally announced Canadian stops on her Eras tour, a month after Trudeau thirstily begged her to come to his country. And hey, by the time Swift rolls into town in fall 2024, the prime minister will be single and ready to mingle with the moms in the crowd. She’s currently playing six nights in the Six, all at Toronto’s Rogers Center. Guess Trudeau will have to do without an Ottawa date. The new shows are part of a second North American leg for the tour, which will also include stands in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis. They’re set to follow next year’s Asian and European runs, and will be opened by Gracie Abrams. “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝,” Swift tweeted with the news. Unless, of course, you’re Justin Trudeau.