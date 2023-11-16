Brazilian Fans Want to Make Jesus a Swiftie

A god and a statue. Photo-Illustration: Vulture ; Photos: Alamy

In 1966, John Lennon (in)famously remarked that the Beatles were “more popular than Jesus.” Now, 57 years later, Taylor Swift may actually be, in Brazil at least. A group of Brazilian Swifties (as if you’re surprised) are trying to decorate Rio de Janeiro’s 98-feet-tall Christ the Redeemer statue for her shows there, which begin November 17. Specifically, they want to project Swift’s “Junior Jewels” shirt from the “You Belong With Me Video” onto Christ himself and you bet they’ve already got a mockup. And no, it wouldn’t be a “False God” — the statue has honored events with projections before, and both the mayor and the rector who oversees projections have gotten on board. (Father Omar told Swifties he “received your comments with great joy.”) So they’ve now gone back to Swift’s own team to make sure they’re not violating her copyright. Swifties are praying they respond before tomorrow night’s show.

