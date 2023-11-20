Taylor and Travis Are Just a Pair of Teenage Dirtbags, Baby, Like You

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both children of 1989, meaning they came of age around a lot of cheesy rock in the aughts. And it’s something the couple have apparently (trauma) bonded over. A new WSJ magazine cover on Kelce paints a scene of the NFL player and pop star hanging with friends by the firepit at Kelce’s house, curled up like two “peas in a pod,” per one of Kelce’s friends, singing. (Kelce did just launch his music career.) The song? “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus. Well, allegedly. “There was some wine involved, for sure,” said Kelce, who contested the song choice. Regardless, that might be a bigger surprise song than when Swift brought out Jack Antonoff for “Getaway Car.”