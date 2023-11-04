Tom Sandoval’s Lightning Bolt Necklace Is No More

Tom Sandoval can’t resist a dangly earring. Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

While Tom Sandoval was getting booed by the BravoCon crowd like a WWE wrestler or Lisa Rinna, he was sporting an eye-catching new accessory: a lightning bolt earring. Vanderpump Rules fans will recognize the pendant’s important place in Scandoval lore, after he and Rachel Leviss (née Raquel) both sported matching lightning bolt necklaces throughout their affair.

When asked by E! News’s Erin Lim Rhodes if he turned that infamous necklace into the earring, Sandoval explained that the original necklace is actually “gone.” “It got ripped off my neck, he said, “Ariana ripped it off my neck.” But fear not, Sandoval didn’t let his busy schedule shooting both Special Forces and The Masked Singer keep him from getting it replaced. “I have a different lightning bolt necklace, it’s a white gold versus a yellow gold.” Who says that lightning never strikes twice?

The complete outfit included a denim skirt that could have been stolen right out of a Duggar sister’s closet, a black blazer sans shirt, and a neck tattoo. “I don’t know, I just visualized it…It was speaking to me,” he said about the outfit during a panel with Lisa Vanderpump, who in turn wondered, “Why did you have it in your closet before you visualized it?”

Meanwhile, the broken necklace’s counterpart, which we saw Leviss purchase during the show’s tenth season, is also no more. Leviss auctioned the item off last month, along with the TomTom hoodie that she wore to last year’s BravoCon, and donated the proceeds to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.