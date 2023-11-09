Tracy Chapman, You Will Always Be Famous

Tracy Chapman. Photo: FilmMagic

Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car” continues to collect achievements over three decades after its release. This time, the Country Music Awards crowned the single as Song of the Year on November 8, thanks to Luke Combs’s chart-topping cover. Though she was not present at the telecast, presenter and country singer Sara Evans read Chapman’s prepared statement after announcing her as winner. “I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight,” Evans said at Nashville’s Bridgeport Arena. “It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Wow. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of ‘Fast Car.’” The success of Combs’s cover isn’t only relegated to the CMAs. Earlier this year, Chapman became the first Black woman to earn a No. 1 single on the Country Airplay chart since the ranking was established in 1990. She also topped the Country Songwriters chart for Combs’s interpretation of the song. “Fast Car” earned its due long before the latest cover made waves this year. Chapman won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance for the song in 1989, together with awards for Best New Artist and Best Contemporary Folk Album.