Travis Kelce Scores His Debut Single

Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a good bit in common: They were both born in 1989, grew up in neighboring states, have both hosted Saturday Night Live — and as of now, they both sing. Well, “sing” might be a generous word. But Kelce is indeed featured on “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” off his NFL star brother Jason’s upcoming charity Christmas album with his group the Philly Specials, A Philly Special Christmas Special. Their duet is a remake of the Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York,” with new lyrics to honor Jason’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles. And Travis, well … confidently speaks his way through Kirsty MacColl’s part with a slight melody. The new lyrics are a hoot, though: “You dirtbag, you phony! / Ya lousy jabroni! / Happy Christmas, you ass / I pray God it’s our last.”

Not that the Chiefs player is coming for his girlfriend’s title. “Man, I’m gonna get just absolutely butchered,” Travis said on New Heights, his podcast with Jason, on November 15. (He previously admitted he hadn’t even listened to the recording.) But don’t worry, Jason and his bandmates, Eagles players Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, got some real singers on the album too, like Patti LaBelle and Waxahatchee. And hey, Jason’s not a bad baritone himself!