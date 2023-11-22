Travis Kelce’s ‘Hallarious’ Old Tweets Were His ‘Diary’

Our song is the Twitter notification bell. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

Yes, Travis Kelce knows you’ve been digging through his diary. On a recent episode of his podcast, New Heights, Kelce said he’s aware that “nonsense” posts from when he used “Twitter as, like, a diary” are going viral. When a celebrity’s decade-old tweets start trending, it’s usually bad news. To be fair, Kelce did make some posts in the 2010s that have been criticized as fatphobic and ableist. But those tweets have since been deleted, meaning that for the most part, fans who go searching through Kelce’s account won’t find much aside from some endearing misspellings (see: “squirle,” “goat-cart racing,” “hallarious”) and concise thoughts on topics like wanting to take a nap, hating school, being hungry, and needing a phone charger. As a result, much of the internet seems to have decided that the Chiefs tight end’s vibe is akin to that of a lovable, textable dog. A Chipotle in Kansas City recently renamed a location “Chipolte” in honor of one of a younger Kelce’s most common typos.

Kelce didn’t exactly defeat the himbo allegations in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. While praising Taylor Swift’s songwriting ability, he reflected, “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f- - -ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.” Still, the football player/Christmas-carol singer should give himself some credit. Along with all the posts he made in his 20s about food, he also shared plenty of deeper, dare we say lyrical thoughts. So much so, in fact, that some of them call to mind his fellow teenage dirtbag. Below, we sorted Kelce’s diary entries as Swift’s diaries (a.k.a. her albums and eras).

Taylor Swift

Famous or nameless... I love what I do! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 31, 2011

Today was a good day, recieved my first fan mail, got somemore money in my pocket, and im ending the night wit some relaxation...... ya dig? — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 15, 2009

Humble beginnings.

Fearless

Fearlessly be yourself.... because who you are will always be good enough!! #confidence — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 11, 2011

Im prolly gonna regret that... can't make choices for other people, can only move on... — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 29, 2011

#Confidence.

Speak Now

I've been trying for years... https://t.co/tJKAo6hMeD — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) November 3, 2016

Perfection is when the finality of a process meets the expectations you have dream't of... And I've never had a dream come true... — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 26, 2012

He’s not a princess, this ain’t a fairy tale …

Red

This is always the worst day of the year.... Hate seeing great guys have to go another path... — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 5, 2015

Damn... why'd something like this have to happen when everything was goin good #fml my bad..... — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) June 11, 2010

I hate the transition from fall to winter... smh I always end up getting sick towards the end of the season — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) November 23, 2011

Maybe try putting on a scarf?

1989

wat to do..... oh wat to do..... so much time n space to do fun activities — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 30, 2010

Life might not be the party we dream for... But while we're here we might as well dance!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 12, 2011

Its only a game if you let the players play... — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) March 31, 2012

Play, play, play.

Reputation

Let the games begin.... — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 2, 2011

i mean i cant make everyone happy......... somebodys gotta take an "L" and its not gonna be me — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 25, 2009

Don't be mad cuz I don't trust you, because frankly... I don't trust anybody else in this world either... — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) March 9, 2012

Sorry for that last tweet... I felt as if I had to clarify my doing, forgot I couldn't express myself on here. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 1, 2014

Lover

Ahhhhh :) feelin good right now!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 29, 2010

Thank you for understanding!! I’ll be back to really enjoy the UK sooner than later! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) May 18, 2018

A London boy.

and a MAN i become........ — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 29, 2010

Taylor in “The Man” music video.

Hahaha watchin a video of my familys christmas back in '93!!!! Hahaha man I was a bad lil kid with dirty blond hair!! Lmao this is too funny — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 3, 2010

Their is nothing happier or more positive then Christmas music! I listen to it all year around, it just gets more intense this time of year! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 17, 2013

Folklore

The capacity to live in the past by memory can also emancipate the individual from the tyranny of the present. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 4, 2012

I'm going to change, it's the nature of the beast... Going from where I came from to where I'm on my way to, its impossible to stay the same — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 26, 2012

off to school.... off to school... to prove to my papa that Im not a foool!! haha — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 1, 2010

That last one is James-core.

Evermore

The moon looks crazy tonight... Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 25, 2010

I think it's tight when a storm makes the sky light up.... Does that make me evil? — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 4, 2011

Up at Olive Garden with papa!! Had to grab the Fettucini with the Chicken Alfredo!! #shmackin — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) June 27, 2011

Literally Este.

Rerecordings

I'm really bout to do this.... haha shits bout to be crazy! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) May 28, 2010

Midnights

Hahaha just know I'm always a step ahead!! Being the reason why I play the innocent role to the "T"!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 21, 2011

What if he told you he’s a mastermind?

The qustion isn't how do you stop us, because frankley you cant stop whats supposed to happen! The question is which one of us gonna shine!? — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 16, 2009

He lets her bejeweled.

fux it..... i guess ill get up..... cant fall back asleep cuz the curtains on my windows broke and the light is shinning right on my pillows — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 8, 2009

I don't care who calls me right now... Someone hit me up!! This bus ride is too boring... Can't fall asleep.. And I just got hung up on...  — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 11, 2011

Eras Tour

This tour makes me wanna get money!!!! A LOT OF #MONEY!!! =) — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 18, 2010

Haha this song selection is out of control — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 8, 2011

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs”

Today was just a long day... but I got a big day tomorrow wit Mama Kelce :) — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 18, 2010

TOUCHDOWN TRAVIS!!!!! :) :) :) :) :) — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 9, 2010