Photo: Just Trish Podcast

A new Elvis will join the likes of Austin Butler and Jacob Elordi. But this time, a baby will be heading into the big screen— if you count YouTube. Trisha Paytas announced on Tuesday during their podcast Just Trish that they will welcome their second child in 2024 with their husband Moses Hacmon. “That is our name. Whether it’s a boy or girl, it’s Elvis,” explained Paytas. Trish is worried, however, if being pregnant will affect their chances of being cast in The White Lotus. “They just announced that they’re filming in February, so White Lotus, if you need a 6-month pregnant person, by then, to come to Thailand…” Paytas explained before revealing that they’re fully ready for baby Elvis to be born in Thailand if it means being on the show.

Later on Tuesday, after learning what the word autumnal meant, Paytas embraced Christian Girl Autumn by sharing a pregnancy announcement photo shoot on Instagram. Baby Elvis’s first social post, thank you very much!